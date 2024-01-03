Morning: Foggy and cold start today. Low of 24°.

Afternoon: Temps warm up as the sky clears. High of 55°.

Tonight: Rain and fog creep back in overnight. Low of 31.

Late last night dense fog rolled in to parts of the South Plains before clearing before sunrise. Last of the fog is still lingering over Lake Alan Henry this morning. As the sun gets higher in the sky the skies will clear and the temperatures will warm back to seasonally average. Temps likely to peak in the mid 50s.

Although today will be seasonal and sunny that will not be the case for tomorrow. Overnight the cloud cover and fog returns to the South Plains. Patchy fog likely before noon to give way to scattered showers and winter mix for the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Accumulation from this event is expected to be light, less than a tenth of an inch possible. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark some patchy light ice accumulations would be possible especially on car wind shields and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.