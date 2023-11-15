Today: Misty and foggy start to the day. Morning low of 49°.

Tonight : skies expected to partially clear this afternoon. High of 68°.

Tomorrow: Isolated sprinkles and fog possible again in the morning. High of 72°.

A gloomy start of the day for Lubbock Texas this morning. Fog and mist made it hard to see the buildings downtown from the Overton Live Skyview around sunrise. Skies for this afternoon are expected to partially clear and temps are expected to rise around 68°.

Another round of fog morning fog followed by sunny skies is expected for tomorrow. Winds will shift overnight into Friday before a week cold front drops the highs a few degrees cooler in the mid 60s for the weekend.