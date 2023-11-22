Morning: Below freezing start to today. Low of 30°.

Afternoon: Sunny and warm afternoon. High of 65°.

Overnight: Wind shift to the south tonight. Low of 34°.

A quiet but warmer day is ahead after a chilly start this morning. Temperatures below freezing for many communities across the western South Plains. Portales and Muleshoe dropping down to 25°. Highs for this afternoon will return to seasonally average in the mid 60s.

Forecast for thanksgiving looking very similar to today. Morning low around 34° before warming to an afternoon high of 64°. Friday is when we expect to see a major cool front come into the South plains. Surface winds will cause an increase in cloud cover which will drop temperatures even colder. Forecast models predict a 10% chance of winter mix late Saturday night, causing icy conditions for Sunday morning.