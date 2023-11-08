Morning: Warm start to the day. Skies expected to be clear. Low of 54°.

Afternoon: Heatwave continues to bring above average afternoon temperatures. High of 84°.

Overnight: Cold front late this evening. Low of 43°.

Last day of the heatwave that has been gripping the South Plains this week. The High temperature will peak in the mid 80s this afternoon in Lubbock. Communities located to the east will likely see another day of record breaking highs reaching into the 90s.

Overnight a cold front is expected to significantly drop temperatures for the rest of the week. Conditions for tomorrow are expected to be cloudy, 20% chance of rain and a peak temperature only in the upper 40s. The South Plains is expected to stay chilly for the rest of this week. Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures expected this weekend.