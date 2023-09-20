Today: Hot temperatures this afternoon. High of 94°.

Tonight: Isolated showers and Thunderstorms overnight. Low of 89°.

Tomorrow: 20% chance of Thunderstorms. High of 89°.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures across the South Plains this morning. The sweater weather wont be sticking around all day. Afternoon Highs are expected to peak in the 90s. This evening clouds will start to come in from the west ahead of some overnight rain storms.

20% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Saturday is the Autumn equinox and will mark the first official day of the Autumn season. A cool front on Sunday will bring the temperatures back to average.