Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will stick around the South Plains tonight with a few isolated thunderstorms and showers in the forecast. The evening low will drop down to 76°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will last into our day tomorrow with the chance for more isolated showers and Summer thunderstorms. The afternoon high will max our near 96°.

It’s shaping up to be a bit cooler than yesterday, but the heat will continue to surround us until the sun goes down. Thankfully, more moisture will slide in overnight and into tomorrow and the heat advisory in West Texas will expire by 9 PM.

A few sprinkles of rain made their way across the South Plains this morning and into this afternoon! This helped cool temperatures by four degrees compared to yesterday, but most of us still made it into the triple digits. Tomorrow will be cooler with more isolated showers on the way!

Highs tomorrow are expected to stay in the 90’s with a chance for splash and dash showers moving in tonight and into tomorrow. Our HRRR model is showing the chance for some thunderstorms moving into our western counties tonight. These showers could become more widespread by the morning before breaking up by lunchtime. This won’t be all the rain we get as more showers are expected by tomorrow afternoon. This is not expected to be measurable rain, but we will take all that we ca get!

We are starting off the first half of the week with a bang of blazing temperatures as the heat still warmed us to be above 100 degrees today. A cool front will knock us down into the 90’s by tomorrow with some isolated showers on the way tonight and into the morning. More showers could come together as we go into tomorrow afternoon but sunshine will take over by the weekend. The upper 90’s stick around through the end of the week.

