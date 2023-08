Today: Hot, cloudy, and breezy this afternoon. A high of 102° along with a heat advisory in effect for Borden & Scurry county until 9PMTonight: Warm evening with calm winds. Low of 73°.Tomorrow: Heatwave continues with a high of 100° along with a chance of some overnight showers into Friday.

The South Plains is currently on the north side of a flat upper level ridge whose axis extends from Sonora to Florida, which will result in hot temperatures again today. This also creates some counties (Borden & Scurry) pushing a Heat Advisory until 9pm. Some communities on the east side of the south plains are pushing temperatures just 4° under 110° but a heavy majority reaching the triple digits for todays’ heat index. Partly cloudy skies will lower todays’ UV Index to an 8. A few wind gusts reaching up to 27 mph are also possible to occur



Instability within the region could result in yet another rain event for this week, with overnight showers possible Thursday night into this weekend. However, models are hinting at a more increased chance on Saturday