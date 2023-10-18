Today: Warmer than average temperatures and clear skies. High of 84°.

Tonight: Slight breeze this evening. Overnight low of 48°.

Tomorrow: Clear skies and warm afternoon again tomorrow. High of 83°.

The sun rises in Lubbock Texas this morning for clear skies and temperatures that are almost 10 degrees above average this afternoon. On a day where the normal high temperature should be near 75°, instead the afternoon should peak around 84°.

These hot afternoons will continue for the rest of this week and through the weekend. Forecast models have picked up on the possibility of showers early next week and a return of cooler temperatures back in the mid 70s.