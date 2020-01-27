KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Increasing cloud coverage will result in overnight lows in the middle 30s across the area. Winds will be light and variable overnight tonight. We will remain dry, but some rainfall could be headed our way as soon as Monday night.

Monday will be another unseasonably warm day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Our next storm system will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will remain mild, falling into the middle 30s in Lubbock. Northern portions of the South Plains will be pretty close to freezing. As light rain moves into the area, areas north of Highway 70 will have a chance to see a light wintry mix early Tuesday morning. No significant accumulations are expected, but there could be a few slick spots on elevated roadways.

Showers will last into the afternoon hours on Tuesday. The best chance of rain will remain over the northern 1/3rd of the South Plains. Wind-chill values will remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s all day thanks to northerly winds. Wind speeds could gust as high as 35 MPH at times. Actual air temperatures will peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A clearing sky will result in overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be nice and sunny. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the upper 50s. Wednesday night will be quite chilly as lows fall into the middle and upper 20s.

Our next storm system will arrive into the region by Thursday! High temperatures will only top out in the middle 40s across the area. Areas to the west of Lubbock could even see a few snow showers Thursday morning. No major accumulations are expected, but some slick spots could be possible. Rainfall totals will generally remain below 0.10″. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing. If any moisture is remaining on area roadways, we could have some areas of black ice into Friday morning.

As we head into the start of February, temperatures will rise back above average. By next weekend, high temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky! As of now, it looks like we will remain dry.

