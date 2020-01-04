KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: January 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

A cold night is in store for all of us across the South Plains tonight. A clear sky with light winds will allow us to cool off into the middle to upper 20s for most of the region. Areas to the southeast of Lubbock will make it into the middle and lower 30s off the caprock.

Tomorrow will be a warm and sunny day across the South Plains. Highs will be a good 8-12 degrees above average, topping out in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the west around 8-12 MPH. Overnight, stronger winds will prevent us from cooling off too much, with lows only falling into the middle and upper 30s.

Sunday will be another sun filled day. Winds will shift to the northeast around 12-18 MPH, bringing our highs down into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be colder thanks to northerly winds on Sunday night, falling into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Next week will be a fairly seasonal week. Highs will be right around average on Monday and Tuesday. A mostly sunny sky will remain across the region. Winds will decrease Monday into Tuesday. Once Wednesday rolls around, temperatures will warm back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will gust over 40 MPH at times Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep our highs well above average.

By Friday of next week, a strong cold front will move through the region. This will result in a drastic drop in temperatures on Friday. Highs will fall a good 10-15 degrees. We could see a few rain showers, but that still remains uncertain. We will keep you advised!

