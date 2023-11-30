LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley is joined by this week’s newest KidCaster

Aaryen is in the 5th grade. He loves Art and P.E at school, and really enjoys everything about Football and Basketball! He doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up just yet, but he hasn’t completely written off being a Meteorologist! Join in as he provides an update on the latest forecast for the South Plains as an official KLBK KidCaster!

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx