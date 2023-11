LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley is joined by this week’s newest KidCaster

Emory Kuhlers is in the 3rd grade and loves math! She hopes to grow up and become a police officer one day. Join in as she provides an update on the latest forecast for the South Plains as an official KLBK KidCaster!

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx