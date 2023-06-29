LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — It’s time once again for a local kid to be our KLBK KidCaster guest weather forecaster.



Hadley Hogan joined us from right here in Lubbock this week! She is 9-years-old and will enter the fourth grade this upcoming school year at Preston Smith Elementary School.



Join in as she provides an update on our latest forecast for the South Plains as an official KLBK KidCaster!