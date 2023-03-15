KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: Jacob Riley
Posted: Mar 15, 2023 / 09:23 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 15, 2023 / 09:23 PM CDT
Jaci Perkins is in the 6th Grade, and is from Lubbock, TX! Today also just so happens to be her 12th Birthday! Join in as she provides an update on our latest forecast for the South Plainsas on official KLBK KidCaster! Happy Birthday, Jaci!
