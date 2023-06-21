LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — It’s time once again for a local kid to be our KLBK KidCaster guest weather forecaster.



Kyndal Yates joined us from Post this week! She is 10-years-old and will enter the fifth grade this upcoming school year at Post Elementary School.



Join in as she provides an update on our latest forecast for the South Plains as an official KLBK KidCaster!