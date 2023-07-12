LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — It’s time once again for a local kid to be our KLBK KidCaster guest weather forecaster.



Reyna Deleon joined us from right here in Lubbock this week! She is 11-years-old and will enter the sixth grade this upcoming school year at Irons Middle School.



Join in as she provides an update on our latest forecast for the South Plains as an official KLBK KidCaster!