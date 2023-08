LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley is joined by this week’s newest KidCaster

Ryan Gonzales is in the 7th grade, and is an aspiring meteorologist! Join in as he provides an update on the latest forecast for the South Plains as an official KLBK KidCaster!

Have a terrific Thurday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx