KLBK Ag Journal Forecast: May 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal forecast.

Tonight: Storms late. Low of 49°. Winds ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with morning sprinkles. High of 60°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Good Monday evening! It has been a nice and cool day across the South Plains, with temperatures only topping out in the 60s and 70s. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the region, with showers and storms expected over the Rolling Plains. Areas along and to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the best shot at seeing some precipitation. These areas are also under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms, with quarter sized hail being the main concern. Lows will fall into the middle 40s and middle 50s by Tuesday morning, with winds out of the east-southeast around 15-20 MPH.

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the middle 50s to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Western areas will be a few degrees warmer due to a break in the clouds later in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. Showers and storms will exit the region by the early afternoon, with possible another round arriving during the later overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s to middle 50s by Wednesday morning, with showers and storms over the eastern South Plains.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s and 60s once again on Wednesday, with rain chances tapering off. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon, with a mostly clear sky overnight. By Thursday morning, lows will drop into the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm for the rest of the week on into the weekend, with highs back in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances will begin to go back up on Friday, lasting through Monday. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. However; May is our peak month for severe storms in the South Plains, so remain weather aware.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx