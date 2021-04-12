KLBK AM Weather April 12, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Big changes are in store for west Texas this week. It starts with a cold front that moved through the area this morning. This front has shifted wind to the northeast, with gusts near 40 mph. Gusts will get to 45 mph at times through early afternoon. We will see clouds increasing through the day today with a high temperature of only 66°. The average high for today is 74°. Tuesday is going to see cloudy skies with more wind. Sustained wind is going to be at 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph at times. There will be a few showers in the area at 10%, with a high temperature reaching 60°. So it will not feel like we’re getting close to the middle of April.

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar