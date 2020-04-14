KLBK AM Weather April 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Expect the cloud cover to be more extensive than what we saw on Monday. The sun was shining for most areas in the afternoon hours yesterday. The northern counties stayed near freezing because of the thick clouds. Today, temperatures will be more uniform because our whole area will be seeing overcast skies. Any light snow, or flurries from the morning will be gone and we will just have the cold air this afternoon. Lubbock will see light wind, with a high temperature of 46°. The sun is going to shine on Wednesday and we will start to see slightly warmer air. I say slightly, because highs will be well below average for mid-April. Expect the wind to be at 10-15 mph with a high temperature of 65° for Lubbock.
Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!