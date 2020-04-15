KLBK AM Weather April 15, 2020

Today: Much warmer. Sunny & breezy. High 67.Tonight: Clear & breezy. Low 45.Tomorrow: Warm & windy. Partly cloudy. High 78.

This morning is starting off cold with temperatures in the 30s with a few 20s up to the north. Despite the winter-like air this morning, things improve quickly by the afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions and a southwesterly wind sustained at 15-20 mph will help to rise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. While this will feel a lot warmer than yesterday, it still is considered unseasonably cool for this time of year. Thankfully, this evening temperatures will remain more mild than what we've been experiencing over the past few days. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s across the region.

Tomorrow gets even warmer as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s with southwesterly winds sustained at 20-25 mph. Changes come Thursday evening as the passage of a cold front drops Friday's high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This cold front will try to develop a few scattered showers Friday morning, but it won't amount to much as this rain will be very light in nature. We'll be watching Saturday for a few more rain chances. As of now, this activity will remain isolated.

We dry out for Sunday with highs back into the 70s and the 80s return by Monday and Tuesday!