KLBK AM Weather April 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- As expected, we did not see much in the way of rain in West Texas yesterday. Lubbock officially came in with .01″. That is better than nothing, I suppose. We will see more rain in the area today. The showers will be more spotty in coverage, but rain will fall in our region today. There will be another round of rain Friday morning, but that will wrap up by lunch time. Today will stay cloudy and dreary, with a high temperature of 55°. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow is going to see the rain end late morning, with clearing in the afternoon. It will become mostly sunny with 15-20 mph wind and a high of 65°. That is still ten degrees below average for this time of year.

