KLBK AM Weather April 16, 2020

Today: Windy & warm. High 79.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Windy. Low 36.Tomorrow: AM light scattered rain. Overcast. High 58.

Loved the warm weather yesterday? You're in luck today! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region with wall to wall sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon out of the southwest sustained at 20-25 mph. That southwesterly wind will usher in dry air. Couple that with sunshine, and above average temperatures, we're set for an elevated fire weather risk today with a critical risk in portions of Lea County, New Mexico.

This warm air isn't expected to last for long as another cold front will push through the region late tonight. Tomorrow morning we'll wake up to temperatures in the mid 30s with some of our northwestern counties seeing temperatures near freezing. A few light rain showers are possible tomorrow morning, otherwise we'll remain dry but overcast. Colder air and overcast conditions will inhibit our temperatures from getting too warm. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few lower 60s in the mix.

Thankfully, the colder air is out of the way by Saturday as highs will be back in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon/evening, but they'll be kept to the east. Sunday remains dry and partly cloudy, however, we can't rule out a stray shower.

Monday remains dry all day with highs in the 80s. We'll be monitoring Tuesday for the potential for some strong storms and strong winds sustained at 30 mph.