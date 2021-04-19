KLBK AM Weather April 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- High temperatures have been below average for the last seven days and that included some pretty chilly days last week. We will see warmer air arriving in West Texas today. However, that will not last; as has been the case in 2021. There will be plenty more dry air over the region today, with 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock will see sunny skies and a high temperature of 74°. That is below the average of 76°. A strong cold front will blow in in tonight/tomorrow morning. This will bring strong wind gusts over 40 mph, which means we will get blowing dust and dirt, especially in the morning hours. The afternoon will be sunny and windy, with sustained wind at 15-20 mph. The high will only climb to 55°. The average high for April 20 is 76°.

