KLBK AM Weather April 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The dry spell across west Texas will continue for today. The one difference is that we will actually see clouds on the increase through the day. That is a sign of moisture in the air; however this moisture is not going to fall as rain. In fact, it will remain in the air as clouds. So we get to miss out on seeing rain in West Texas yet again. We can expect wind to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph today. The high temperature will reach 70°, with the average high being 72° for April 2. Heading into Easter weekend, we will expect to see mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. Any clouds in the morning hours will clear for the most part. There will be leftover cumulus clouds floating by in the afternoon. Wind will drop to 10-15 mph, with Lubbock making it to a high of 69°, which is not bad at all.

