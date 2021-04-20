KLBK AM Weather April 20, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Hopefully you have not packed away the winter coats just yet. You will definitely need them today and tomorrow. A strong cold front has pushed through West Texas this morning, bringing in northerly wind and much colder air. We will see cloudy skies through late morning, with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The wind will be strongest through midday, dropping to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. The high in Lubbock will only reach 54° today. Tomorrow will see mostly sunny skies, more dry air and 10-15 mph wind. It is going to remain cold, especially in the morning. The low temperature will drop below freezing to 31°. The high temperature Wednesday afternoon will be 55°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!