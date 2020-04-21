KLBK AM Weather April 21, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today will really feel like a typical spring-like day…as it should. High temperatures in west Texas will be more than five degrees above average as we will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon hours. Lubbock will see the wind increase today to 10-15 mph with a high temperature of 82°. Late tonight, there will be showers and thunderstorms in the panhandle. Those storms will move into southwest Oklahoma and the Red River Valley after midnight. These storms will not affect Lubbock, but will clip Cottle and Hall Counties. Otherwise, the rest of us will be dry tonight. Don’t expect to see any clouds out there on Wednesday. We’ll see clear blue skies, with 20-25 mph wind in the afternoon and a high temperature of 78°.
