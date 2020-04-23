KLBK AM Weather April 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Thankfully the wind is not going to be as high today as it was on Wednesday. With that said, we will still have a windy afternoon. Expect to see sustained wind at 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph at times. That is only slightly lower than yesterday. Otherwise, Lubbock is going to have a sunny and very warm day. The high temperature will climb up to 86°. The average high for today is actually 78°. It will be another clear, sunny day on Friday. A weak front will move in, helping to drop high temperatures to near average readings. The wind will relax, as it will be sustained at 10-15 mph through the day. The high will reach 79°, with the average being 78° officially in Lubbock.

