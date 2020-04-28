KLBK AM Weather April 28, 2020

Today: Abundant sunshine. High 94.Tonight: Comfy & clear. Low 54.Tomorrow: Near average. High 80.

The heat is here! High temperatures topped out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. We'll get even hotter today as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s with areas near the Permian Basin nearing the triple-digits. Lubbock has the potential to tie or even break a record today. The current record stands at 94° from 1992, and the forecast high temperature for today is 94°.

A weak cold front will pass through the area later this afternoon helping to spark a few storms to the south and east. Some of those could be on the stronger side as Cottle and King counties are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Otherwise, the rest of the South Plains will remain dry and hot. This cooler air will help high temperatures to return back to average tomorrow afternoon in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will pick up tomorrow as well sustained at 15-25 mph giving us an elevated fire weather threat for the central and eastern South Plains.

After tomorrow, things rapidly heat up as highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Record breaking heat is on tap for Friday as highs reach the triple-digits across West Texas. We won't be able to get away from the heat as highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.