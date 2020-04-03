KLBK AM Weather April 3, 2020

Today: Much colder. Windy. High 58.Tonight: Freezing. Mostly cloudy. Low 32.Tomorrow: Overcast and cold. Isolated rain south. High 54.

A strong cold front has pushed through the region early this morning supplying winter-like air and windy conditions to the South Plains. Winds this morning are sustained out of the north at 20-25 mph making it feel more like the teens and 20s. That strong, northerly wind will last throughout the day making afternoon high temperatures of the 50s feel more like the 40s. This front also brought overcast conditions and some mist and freezing drizzle to the NW. This is expected to clear out later today leading to partly cloudy conditions.

Tonight we'll be concerned about a freeze as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. By the time you wake up tomorrow, temperatures will feel more like the teens and 20s. Tomorrow afternoon won't be much better. Actual high temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s but feel more like the 30s and 40s. Overcast conditions will persist tomorrow with a few isolated showers and storms developing to the south.

Things quickly turn warmer by Sunday as highs jump back into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy and dry conditions. Our next shot for rain will be on Monday, but only isolated in nature. Highs look to rebound back into the 80s by Monday lasting through much of next week.