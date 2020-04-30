KLBK AM Weather April 30, 2020

Today: Sunny & windy. High 91.Tonight: Mild & windy. Low 63.Tomorrow: Record heat. Windy. High 99.

Is there anyway we can bottle up yesterday's forecast? Highs were very comfortable in the mid to upper 70s and even lower 80s. Unfortunately, that will be the last of the "cool" air for quite some time. Today high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s making it about ten degrees above our average. While this is unseasonably warm, it's not record breaking as our record is 94° set back in 2013. Winds will pick up this afternoon sustained at 15-20 mph giving us an elevated fire weather threat.

The heat continues as highs tomorrow and Saturday top out in the upper 90s and triple-digits. Both days are expected to break previous records from 2012 (Friday: 96°, Saturday: 97°). Along with the hot and dry conditions, winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph through this time increasing the fire weather potential.

Thankfully, the triple-digits won't last too long. Sunday high temperatures will fall back into the mid 80s. However, Monday they reach the mid to upper 90s. Monday will be hot, but not record breaking as the record is 104° from 1947. Things get a bit cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday as we'll be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

In terms of precipitation, we could see a slight chance for precipitation tomorrow afternoon, but the chances are slim. Over the next seven days we'll remain dry, but the Climate Prediction Center is giving us a slim chance to see above average precipitation within the next 6-10 days.