KLBK AM Weather April 7, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front has advanced through the region this morning. That brought with it very gusty wind for a few hours. I am sure you heard it overnight. The front is shifting the wind to the north today. That will help to keep high temperatures in the 70s…however, it will still be above average for April 7. Lubbock will still see sunny skies and dry air today. The high temperature is going to make it to 77°. The average high is 73°. So even though it will be cooler today, highs will remain above average. Tomorrow will be warmer, with more dry air and sunshine. There will be no clouds in the sky, so abundant sun will allow for the high temperature to reach 80°. The wind will actually be light; only sustained at 5-10 mph. Enjoy it while it lasts!

