KLBK AM Weather April 8, 2020

Today: Hot. Abundant sunshine. High 89.Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low 48.Tomorrow: Much cooler. Isolated rain. High 70.

Yesterday was HOT! High temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s and we'll see that once again today. Lubbock's forecast high temperature is set for 89° and while this is nearly twenty degrees above our average high temperature, it won't be record breaking. Out record high temperature for today is 93° set back in 2018 and 2017. If you plan on spending some time outdoors today don't forget the sunscreen as sunshine will dominate.

Major changes come tonight as a cold front will push through the region dropping high temperatures tomorrow in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Light rain will begin to develop tomorrow afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder. However, our better chance for storms will be on Friday.

A fe isolated showers and storms will begin Friday morning and become more scattered in nature by early afternoon. As they increase in coverage they'll increase in intensity. Some of these early afternoon storms could be on the stronger side. As of now, nearly all of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday. A few strong to potentially severe storms are possible, but we're not expecting widespread severe weather as of now.

If you don't get the chance to see any rain on Friday, you'll certainly feel the cooler air. High temperatures on Friday will struggle to reach the low to mid 60s. The 60s look to stick around across the region all the way through next week.