KLBK AM Weather April 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front brought wind and lower high temperatures to the region on Wednesday. However, even with the cold front, the high in Lubbock was just above average for April 7. We’re going to see even warmer air this afternoon, with more sunshine and dry conditions. The good news is that the wind is only going to be sustained at 5-10 mph. So be sure to get out and enjoy it, because that is a rarity for West Texas really any time of year! The high in Lubbock will make it to 83° today. Tomorrow will see more warm air, but the wind will return. We will still see sunny skies and very dry air, with a high temperature of 82°. Wind will be sustained at 15-20 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will move in tomorrow, but we’ll still make it to the 80s before the front affects us.

