KLBK AM Weather April 9, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll see some changes out there today from where we have been the last few days. Expect to see cooler air today, but high temperatures will still be near average for this time of year. There will be more clouds than sunshine, with 10-15 mph wind from the south-southeast. A few showers, or storms will develop this afternoon, but coverage will only be 20%. Otherwise, Lubbock will see a high temperature make it to 72°. It will be even cooler for Friday, with more cloudy skies. Wind is still going to be at 10-15 mph. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area at 30% during the afternoon and evening hours. That will mainly be south and southwest of Lubbock, but we could still see a storm here. The high temperature on Friday will be 62°.
