KLBK AM Weather April 9, 2020

Today: Overcast. Scattered light rain. High 68.Tonight: Cloudy & cool. Low 42.Tomorrow: Isolated storms. High 65.

Changes in the forecast begin today as we will be a lot cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Overcast conditions will persist throughout the day today, but some rain chances are in the mix. Beginning later this morning and early afternoon scattered light rain will begin to develop and move across the South Plains. Accumulations will be light as we're not expecting any heavy rainfall with this system. However, tomorrow may be a different story.

The dryline will pop up a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow PM. Some of theses storms could be strong to potentially severe. A good portion of the South Plains is under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon. If you don't see any showers or storms tomorrow, you'll just feel the chilly air as highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday the dryline develops a few more isolated thunderstorms and just like Friday, some of those could be strong to severe. As of now, areas mainly to the east of Lubbock are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Otherwise, we'll be under a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Easter Sunday remains sunny, dry, and comfortable. We'll be under mostly sunny conditions as temperatures rise into the lower 70s across the region. One caveat to Easter Sunday is that the winds pick up to 20-30 mph. By Sunday evening a strong cold front will sweep through the region dropping Monday morning's temperatures at or below freezing.

Cold air sticks around Monday afternoon as highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s. Monday night into early Tuesday morning remains uncertain as there is the potential for a wintry mix. This is still several days out so a lot could change.