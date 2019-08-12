KLBK AM Weather August 12, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- The high pressure system that was over west Texas for about a week has moved into central Texas. We will see more sunshine and very few, thin clouds this afternoon. Lubbock is going to make it up to 101° for the high temperature. Wind will be at 10-15 mph. A cool front is going to move in from the north tonight. That will give just a few showers and storms to the northeast counties. Nearly all the rest of us will be dry. Tomorrow will only see minor relief, with sunny skies and a high of 97°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar