KLBK AM Weather August 12, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The high pressure system that was over west Texas for about a week has moved into central Texas. We will see more sunshine and very few, thin clouds this afternoon. Lubbock is going to make it up to 101° for the high temperature. Wind will be at 10-15 mph. A cool front is going to move in from the north tonight. That will give just a few showers and storms to the northeast counties. Nearly all the rest of us will be dry. Tomorrow will only see minor relief, with sunny skies and a high of 97°.

