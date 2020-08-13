KLBK AM Weather August 13, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Triple digit heat really spread across the region on Wednesday and we will see much of the same today. It will be very hot out there; in fact a heat advisory is in effect for our entire area through 8:00 pm. Lubbock will see sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind, with a high temperature of 104°. The record high for today is 107°, so we will be close to tying that. For tomorrow, we will get a few more passing cumulus clouds, so it will be mostly sunny. Aside from that, it’s going to stay hot and dry out there. The wind will stay at 10-15 mph, with Lubbock making it to a high temperature of 103°. That will actually tie the record high for August 14.

