KLBK AM Weather August 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock tied the record high temperature of 107° on Thursday afternoon. We will be looking at more hot weather this afternoon. In fact, Lubbock will set a new record high for August 14. There will be mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature of 104°. That will break the current record high of 103° set in 1946. There will be a few, spotty, storms at 10%. Lubbock is looking to miss out on one of those again. Saturday is going to start with a low temperature of 75°. Saturday afternoon will see mostly sunny skies and light wind. The high temperature will climb to 99°. Expect a dry day on Saturday.

