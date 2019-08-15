KLBK AM Weather August 15, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is looking to be very typical for west Texas. We’re in the middle of August and the heat is going to return as we move into the weekend. This afternoon will see mostly sunny skies with wind only staying between 5-10 mph. The air is going to be dry, thanks to wind coming out of the southwest. Therefore, showers and storms will not make it into our area today. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 97°. The air is going to warm up on Friday and the wind will increase back to 10-15 mph. Lubbock will make it up to 98°.