KLBK AM Weather August 16, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- There are two stories to mention as we move through Friday and into the weekend. The first and most obvious is the heat. We will see more heat out there this afternoon. Lubbock is going to get plenty of sunshine and for the most part, dry air. The wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph with the high temperature reaching 100°. The other story is the low end probability of a shower, or storm in the area. Coverage is less than 10% today, much like what we saw on Thursday. As we move into Saturday, the forecast will be very similar. Expect sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock will get to a high temperature of 101°. Once again, in the afternoon and evening, there will be a shower, or storm in the area with gusty wind and heavy rain.

