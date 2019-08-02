KLBK AM Weather August 2, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & hot. High 100.Tonight: Mostly clear & warm. Low 72.Tomorrow: Cooler. Isolated rain. High 94.

High pressure will be in control this afternoon leading to sunny, dry, and hot conditions. We'll keep mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions tonight, but a few isolated showers are possible to the north late this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these showers could drift into the central South Plains overnight, though the better chance for rain comes tomorrow.

Isolated showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day tomorrow due to a frontal passage with temperatures dropping into the mid 90s. The rain clears out by Sunday leaving behind sunny and dry conditions, but temperatures will be even cooler than Saturday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Despite the "cool down" it will still be pretty warm.

After this weekend, high pressure will begin to take control once again allowing for temperatures to rebound back into the mid 90s by Monday and into the upper 90s and 100s by midweek next week.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

