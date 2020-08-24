KLBK AM Weather August 24, 2020

Good evening and happy Sunday evening to you all! It was another hot and hazy day for us across the South Plains. The haze is a result of the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere ushering in smoke from wildfires out west. For tonight, we'll see mostly clear conditions for most. However, during the late hours of tonight and early morning hours of tomorrow, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms mainly to the northwest of Lubbock. These showers won't amount to too much, but will be greatly appreciated since most of the region is in some level of drought. For tomorrow, we'll see much of the same as today, highs just slightly above average and hazy skies. We'll see hot and dry conditions through much of the upcoming week, with no real big changes to the forecast at this time. Temperatures look to increase by the latter part of the week, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s.

TropicsWe now have Hurricane Marco spinning in the central Gulf of Mexico with it's path set on the Louisiana coastline. Landfall looks to happen within the next 12 to 18 hours as a category 1 storm. The remnants will push into East Texas by the middle of the week and stay far enough away from us here in the South Plains to not have any effect. Tropical Storm Laura is right on Marco's heels. Laura is currently right off the southeast coast of Cuba and looks to brush the island nation over the next 24 hours before heading into the Gulf of Mexico by around Tuesday when it will strengthen rapidly to hurricane status. Laura looks to make landfall just a couple of days after Marco near the Texas/Louisiana border as a category 2 storm. Will definitely be worth monitoring in the coming days as there have never been two storms at the same time in the Gulf of Mexico as long as records have been kept.