KLBK AM Weather August 26, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to shape up to be the hottest day of the year. Expect sunny skies, with light wind. Those two things will make it feel even hotter. Locations to the south may reach temperatures as high as 113°. Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 107°, which will feel more like 115°. Please use extreme caution if you must be outside today, or if you are working outside. Stay hydrated, as well. A cold front will move through the region this evening, finally giving us some relief from the heat. Highs temperatures will drop down into the upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon with 10-15 mph wind.

