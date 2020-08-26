KLBK AM Weather August 26, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas summer. That is how we can sum up the weather forecast for the week. Yesterday was another dry and sunny day, as expected. The high only got up to three degrees above average, so it really did not feel too terrible out there. Well, today will much of the same, but the air is going to be warmer. Lubbock will see sunny skies, with light wind from the south. Our high will make it to 95°, which will be five degrees above the average of 90°. We’ll start the day tomorrow in the mid 60s with clear skies. Thursday afternoon will see more sunshine, more light wind and more dry air. The high is going to be 97°, with some triple digit heat south and southeast of Lubbock.

