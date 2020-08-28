KLBK AM Weather August 28, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- High temperatures started to really increase across our region on Thursday afternoon. Lubbock hit 98°, which was two degrees shy of tying the record high for August 27. Today is going to be much hotter. We will tie the record high today, as Lubbock will see sunny skies and more dry air. We’ll get to a high of 103°. There will be more triple digit heat tomorrow with much of the same. It will be sunny and very dry with light wind on Saturday. The high will make it to 100° here in Lubbock and for most other locations, as well. Be safe if you’re going to be doing anything outdoors.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!