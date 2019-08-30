KLBK AM Weather August 30, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- This weekend is the beginning of high school and college football. It is not going to feel like fall sports out there. We are going to see more warm air and mainly dry conditions. There will be small coverage of a shower, or storm, in the northwestern counties tonight. That is less than 10%. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies with a high of 95°. Tomorrow will stay sunny and mainly dry. There will be a stray shower, or storm, in the evening tomorrow, but that is not even at 10%. We’ll see the high temperature make it to 93°.

