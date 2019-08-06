KLBK AM Weather August 6, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We are getting some light rain showers moving through the central counties this morning. Although this is good to see, it isn’t amounting to much and it won’t carry over into the afternoon. We will get mostly sunny skies today, with light wind. Even though we’re going to get a few more clouds in the sky, the air is going to be warmer. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to reach 96°. The wind is going to increase to 10-15 mph for Wednesday. Expect another mostly sunny day, with dry air and a high of 98°.