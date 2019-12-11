1  of  2
KLBK AM Weather December 11, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a chilly out there on Tuesday. But, as is typical for west Texas weather, we will see a change in the forecast for today. Skies are going to be mostly sunny, with just a few cumulus clouds out and about. The wind is going to be from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph. Lubbock’s high temperature will make it to 55°. The average high for December 11 is 54°. So we will be just above average today. Tomorrow is going to be very similar to what we’re going to see for today. It will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 56°. The wind tomorrow will only be at 5-10 mph, so it will not feel cooler like we’ll see with the wind today.

