KLBK AM Weather December 12, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- High temperatures were below average on Wednesday, in the low 50s. This afternoon will be warmer. Skies are going to be mostly sunny, with wind hovering around 10 mph. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to make it to 62°. Tomorrow is Friday the 13th and it is going to be a weird one. Expect to see very warm air out there, with highs in the low 70s for most. The air is going to remain dry, with wind at 10-15 mph. Lubbock is going to make it to 70°. Off the Caprock will see highs closer to 73°.

