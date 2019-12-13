KLBK AM Weather December 13, 2019

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is Friday the 13th and the weather is going to only be a bit on the weird side. High temperatures will be nearly ten degrees above average area-wide. The wind will be sustained at 10-20 mph through early afternoon, before dropping off after sunset. The day will be sunny and warm, with Lubbock reaching a high temperature of 67°. The average high is 54°. Saturday will still see sunny skies and warm air. The wind tomorrow is going to be sustained at 10-15 mph all day long. The high will be 62° for Lubbock. That is still eight degrees above where we should be for December 14. Have a great weekend!

